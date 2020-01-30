Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Posts Earnings Results

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON BOTB traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 445 ($5.85). The stock had a trading volume of 23,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The company has a market cap of $41.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56. Best of the Best has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408 ($5.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 365.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.01.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research note on Thursday.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

