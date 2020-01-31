January 31, 2020
Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) Announces Dividend of GBX 14

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Best of the Best stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.66. Best of the Best has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.37). The company has a market cap of $42.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.79.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a report on Thursday.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

