BETAP CND GLD MNR 2X BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HGU)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.21 and last traded at C$18.37, approximately 529,471 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 575,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.68.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks