Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.02.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495,602. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $799,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 325,193 shares of company stock worth $26,340,893 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,339,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,864,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

