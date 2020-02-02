BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $220,000. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 73,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $900,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

