BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.11 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,381,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,060,000 after buying an additional 165,293 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

