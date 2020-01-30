BidaskClub Downgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Hold

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JOBS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, 51job has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of 51job stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth $124,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in 51job in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 51job in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 27.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

