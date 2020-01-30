BidaskClub Downgrades Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Strong Sell

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. UBS Group downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

BGNE stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.23. 9,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,556,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,963 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,833 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Beigene by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

