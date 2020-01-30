BidaskClub Downgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

