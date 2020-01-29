BidaskClub Downgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DMRC. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of DMRC stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,253. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 in the last 90 days. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter worth $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

