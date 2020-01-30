BidaskClub Downgrades E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Hold

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETFC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

