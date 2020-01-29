BidaskClub Downgrades EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXAS. BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

