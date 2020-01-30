BidaskClub Downgrades Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Sell

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 12,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $221,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock worth $1,723,625. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

