BidaskClub Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.18.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.67. 607,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,911. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 232,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)