BidaskClub Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

LXRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

