BidaskClub Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Strong Sell

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.19.

ORLY stock traded down $13.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.10. 1,270,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,182. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?