BidaskClub Downgrades Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

XLNX stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,858. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 115.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 117.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after buying an additional 298,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

