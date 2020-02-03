BidaskClub Lowers Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Sell

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 690,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $465.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 249,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

