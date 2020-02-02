BidaskClub Lowers Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,682. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 297,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?