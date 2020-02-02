BidaskClub Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $72.22. 2,211,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

