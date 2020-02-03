BidaskClub Lowers Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of CCMP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. Analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 365.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 114,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

