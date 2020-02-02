BidaskClub Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of COHU traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 208,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,385. The firm has a market cap of $923.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,606,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cohu in the third quarter worth $1,435,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

