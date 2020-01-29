BidaskClub Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNCE. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. 5,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,388. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

