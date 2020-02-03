BidaskClub Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Strong Sell

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CNOB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 68,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,914. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $835.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

