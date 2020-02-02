BidaskClub Lowers Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Flex LNG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 7,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,614. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flex LNG stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 335,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Flex LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?