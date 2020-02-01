BidaskClub Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Strong Sell

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $974.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

