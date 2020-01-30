BidaskClub Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Sell

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

ICHR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,791. Ichor has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $788.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ichor by 830.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

