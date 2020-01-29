BidaskClub Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a positive rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.98.

MGNX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 6,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,129. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $528.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

