BidaskClub Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 297,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $623.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

