BidaskClub Upgrades BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOS. William Blair began coverage on shares of BioScrip in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioScrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

BIOS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 1,056,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,421. BioScrip has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioScrip by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioScrip by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioScrip by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

