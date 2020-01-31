BidaskClub Upgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 5,513,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,990. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 559,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

