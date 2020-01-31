BidaskClub Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Buy

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.53.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $286.63 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $212.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

