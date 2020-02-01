BidaskClub Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Hold

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 1,016,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

