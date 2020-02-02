BidaskClub Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Buy

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,048. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 340.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,741 shares of company stock worth $2,902,162 over the last three months. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sunrun by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

