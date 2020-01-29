BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UFPI. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. 7,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,837. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,591 shares of company stock worth $839,111 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 22.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after buying an additional 157,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 481,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 548,189 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 506,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

