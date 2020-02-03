BidaskClub Upgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 45,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks