Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $3.95. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 9,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund