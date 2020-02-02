Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST) Trading Down 4.9%

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC (LON:BST) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), approximately 112,042 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 447,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $7.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.07.

About Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST)

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC provides video analytics to brand owners and market research agencies worldwide. Its platform enables users to ingest, manage, search, and perform detailed analysis of video, images, and audio content. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

