Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BH.A traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $637.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $595.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.27. Biglari has a 12-month low of $409.10 and a 12-month high of $817.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

