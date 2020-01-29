Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $584.39 per share, with a total value of $419,007.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,218.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,667. Corporate insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biglari by 62.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 134.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Biglari stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.88. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. Biglari has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $165.65.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel