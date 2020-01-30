Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €30.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.25 ($40.99).

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down €0.48 ($0.56) on Wednesday, reaching €31.30 ($36.40). 91,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €34.94 ($40.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.85.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

