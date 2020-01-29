Billington (LON:BILN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $424.00

Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 411 ($5.41), with a volume of 18280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409 ($5.38).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.80. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Billington news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 5,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.24), for a total value of £17,832.36 ($23,457.46). Also, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total value of £999,999 ($1,315,441.99). Insiders sold 1,473,871 shares of company stock valued at $490,053,136 in the last ninety days.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Read More: Cash Flow