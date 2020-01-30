BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 370,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.14.

BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,186. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $163.87 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.97. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

