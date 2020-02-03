BIO-TECHNE (TECH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TECH opened at $209.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $168.26 and a 12 month high of $223.29.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.14.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

