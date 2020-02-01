BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $479.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 136.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,325,707.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $54,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 564,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,194,904 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

