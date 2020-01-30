BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Update

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

In other news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $46,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 572,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,904 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

