BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,194,904 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

