Biogen Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $33.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $33.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $32.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.65 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day moving average is $262.00.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

