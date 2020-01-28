Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.14 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

