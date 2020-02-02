Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $31.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.85 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 31.50-33.50 EPS.

BIIB stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,694,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.92.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

